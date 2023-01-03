Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.51 and its 200-day moving average is $98.50. The company has a market cap of $454.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

