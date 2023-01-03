Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,831 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.2% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

