Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Crown Wealth Group LLC

Crown Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of XOM opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $454.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.