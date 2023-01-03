Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Crown Wealth Group LLC

Crown Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

XOM stock opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

