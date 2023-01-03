Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,264 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.3% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. American Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 47,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.50. The company has a market cap of $454.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

