Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.9% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.50.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

