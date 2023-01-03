Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.4% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.