Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lowered by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 3.4% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 157,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after buying an additional 200,102 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $454.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

