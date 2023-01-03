Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.4% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403,556 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,573,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521,080 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $833,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131,617 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM stock opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The company has a market cap of $454.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.71%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

