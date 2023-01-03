Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Position Boosted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 40.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 14,391 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 6.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,440 shares of company stock valued at $366,770. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fastenal Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $64.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 66.31%.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

