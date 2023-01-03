Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,277 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB stock opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James C. Leonard bought 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

See Also

