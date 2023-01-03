Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 146.5 days.
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FCMGF opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $11.80.
