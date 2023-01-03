Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:FCMGF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 146.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FCMGF opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.83. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $11.80.

Further Reading

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

