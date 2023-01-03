First Bancorp Inc ME Sells 135 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Bancorp Inc ME trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Home Depot by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,075,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $315.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $417.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

