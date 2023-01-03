First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $6.87 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5 %

JNJ stock opened at $176.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.56. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total value of $13,598,447.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.