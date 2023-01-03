First City Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First City Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.7% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64,040.6% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,824 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $151.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.22. The company has a market cap of $361.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.43.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

