First Command Bank Sells 1,346 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Command Bank lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $287.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $59.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average is $48.44.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

