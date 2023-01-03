First Command Bank Sells 1,923 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

First Command Bank reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,189 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,282 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 8,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 456,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,255,000 after buying an additional 21,846 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average is $41.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.