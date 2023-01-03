First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First Dallas Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $179.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.82 and a 200 day moving average of $162.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $117.13 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

