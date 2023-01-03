First Dallas Securities Inc. Sells 79 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Dallas Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 2.2% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 18,937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $315.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.69 and a 200 day moving average of $297.93. The company has a market cap of $323.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $417.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

