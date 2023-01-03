First National Bank of Hutchinson Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First National Bank of Hutchinson decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.4 %

Home Depot stock opened at $315.86 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $417.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $297.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

