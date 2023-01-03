First National Bank of Hutchinson Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.6% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Chevron were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 125.8% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 23,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in Chevron by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $179.49 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.13 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $347.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.