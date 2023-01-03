First Pacific Financial Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% in the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $315.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $312.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $417.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

