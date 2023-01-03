First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYLS. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 240.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.96. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $47.94.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%.

