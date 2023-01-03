FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 633,700 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the November 30th total of 691,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 57,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.44, for a total transaction of $5,086,361.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,883,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,194,364.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FirstCash news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $768,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 57,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.44, for a total transaction of $5,086,361.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,883,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,194,364.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,116 shares of company stock worth $13,138,193 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,119,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,881,000 after purchasing an additional 389,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FirstCash by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,282,000 after acquiring an additional 730,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in FirstCash by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,298,000 after acquiring an additional 82,256 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in FirstCash by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,511,000 after acquiring an additional 36,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in FirstCash by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,164,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,408,000 after acquiring an additional 90,416 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCFS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Shares of FCFS opened at $86.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.83. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $58.30 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $672.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.34%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

