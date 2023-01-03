FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $233,000. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $304,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 49.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.7% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 133,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.56.

FE stock opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

