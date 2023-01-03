Foundry Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management grew its stake in Home Depot by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Home Depot by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 110,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,525,000 after buying an additional 28,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,191,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $315.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.93. The company has a market cap of $323.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $417.84.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

