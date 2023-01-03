Fundamentun LLC Lowers Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Fundamentun LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,447 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average of $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

