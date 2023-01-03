Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Short Interest Down 8.5% in December

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,400 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the November 30th total of 352,500 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 167,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Fusion Fuel Green in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 35.2% during the second quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 6,092.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 87,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.54% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Fuel Green Stock Down 0.4 %

HTOO opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. Fusion Fuel Green has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fusion Fuel Green ( NASDAQ:HTOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.28. Sell-side analysts predict that Fusion Fuel Green will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HTOO shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fusion Fuel Green in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Fusion Fuel Green from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

