GAM Holding AG Has $180,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,957.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,899.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,531,000 after buying an additional 6,343,615 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,858.3% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,215,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,014,000 after buying an additional 2,102,300 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,833.3% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,062,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $198,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,848 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.1% during the third quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,410,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,491 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,878.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,402,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $134,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,240 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $88.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 244,364 shares worth $14,223,130. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

