GenTrust LLC Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

GenTrust LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,737 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tesla by 4.0% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,169,081 shares of company stock worth $4,492,157,178 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $123.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.24 and a 52-week high of $402.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.72. The company has a market capitalization of $388.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

