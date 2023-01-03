Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 219.9% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 45.1% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 199.5% in the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 157.1% during the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.30.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,223,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,169,081 shares of company stock worth $4,492,157,178. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $123.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.72. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.24 and a twelve month high of $402.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

