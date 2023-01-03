Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 758,800 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 827,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 38,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.73 million, a PE ratio of -370.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.45. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $26.13.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $39.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.14 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 7.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,000.00%.

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

