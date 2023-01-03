Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 14,701 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,553 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 14,701 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,282 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 8,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 456,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $23,255,000 after purchasing an additional 21,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average is $41.83. The company has a market capitalization of $165.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.