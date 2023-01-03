Great Diamond Partners LLC Buys 727 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. United Bank increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $86.88 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $160.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

