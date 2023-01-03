Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Invests $137,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $567,000. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $853,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $3,524,000. Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37.
Warner Bros. Discovery Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)
