Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes Position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in CION Investment by 221.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in CION Investment during the second quarter valued at $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CION Investment during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in CION Investment by 50.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CION Investment by 1,065.3% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CION Investment Price Performance
NYSE:CION opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $540.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48. CION Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $15.09.
In related news, CFO Keith S. Franz bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $120,550 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
