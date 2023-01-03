GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,500 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the November 30th total of 230,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Up 1.8 %

GreenFirst Forest Products stock opened at 1.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 1.20. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 1-year low of 0.97 and a 1-year high of 1.99.

About GreenFirst Forest Products

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc manufactures and markets forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

