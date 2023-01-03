GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,500 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the November 30th total of 230,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.
GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Up 1.8 %
GreenFirst Forest Products stock opened at 1.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 1.20. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 1-year low of 0.97 and a 1-year high of 1.99.
About GreenFirst Forest Products
Featured Stories
