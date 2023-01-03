Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Down 8.3% in December

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the November 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the third quarter worth $54,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the second quarter worth $119,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the second quarter worth $199,000.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Performance

GBAB opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.95. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $24.07.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Dividend Announcement

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

