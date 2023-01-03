Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 79.4% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PG opened at $151.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

