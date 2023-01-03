Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,422 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HAL. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 115.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 75.6% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 257.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAL. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton to $43.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

Halliburton Stock Up 1.2 %

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,563 shares of company stock worth $1,233,392 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 2.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.