Harrington Investments INC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Harrington Investments INC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,888.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,531 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.7% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,515.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $88.73 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.43.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 244,364 shares valued at $14,223,130. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

