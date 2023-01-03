Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 661,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,772 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $44,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Hasbro by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.36.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $61.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.76. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.65 and a 1-year high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

