Head to Head Analysis: CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) versus Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH)

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) and Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CECO Environmental and Perma-Pipe International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CECO Environmental 2.58% 8.12% 3.68% Perma-Pipe International 3.93% 10.54% 4.55%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CECO Environmental and Perma-Pipe International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CECO Environmental $324.14 million 1.23 $1.43 million $0.20 58.40 Perma-Pipe International $138.55 million 0.55 $6.06 million $0.69 13.70

Risk and Volatility

Perma-Pipe International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CECO Environmental. Perma-Pipe International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CECO Environmental, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

CECO Environmental has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perma-Pipe International has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.9% of CECO Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Perma-Pipe International shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of CECO Environmental shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Perma-Pipe International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CECO Environmental and Perma-Pipe International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CECO Environmental 0 0 0 0 N/A Perma-Pipe International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CECO Environmental beats Perma-Pipe International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CECO Environmental

(Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems. It offers dampers and diverters, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, cyclonic technology, thermal oxidizers, filtration systems, scrubbers, and water and fluid handling equipment, as well as plant engineering services and engineered design build fabrication. The company markets its products and services to natural gas processors, transmission and distribution companies, refineries, power generators, industrial manufacturing, engineering and construction companies, semiconductor manufacturers, compressor manufacturers, beverage can manufacturers, metals and minerals, and electric vehicle producer companies. CECO Environmental Corp. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Perma-Pipe International

(Get Rating)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines. The company also offers liquid and powder based anti-corrosion coatings for external and internal surfaces of steel pipe, including shapes like bends, reducers, tees, and other spools/fittings that is used in pipelines for the transportation of oil and gas products and potable water. It has operations in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Europe, India, and internationally. The company was formerly known as MFRI, Inc. and changed its name to Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. in March 2017. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Niles, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.