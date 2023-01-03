HighMark Wealth Management LLC Acquires 438 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 204.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 652 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 916.7% in the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 48.8% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $123.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $388.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.24 and a 1-year high of $402.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,169,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,157,178 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

