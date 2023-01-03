HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF) Short Interest Update

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HOCFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the November 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 95.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

HOCFF opened at 56.42 on Tuesday. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of 46.95 and a 1-year high of 79.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of 53.22 and a 200-day moving average of 50.78.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

