Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $7.60 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,264 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.3% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $454.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.