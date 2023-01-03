Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,260 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,028 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Shares of HD opened at $315.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $417.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $312.69 and a 200 day moving average of $297.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

