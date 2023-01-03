Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Short Interest Down 8.6% in December

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the November 30th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Holly Energy Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 441,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 41,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Price Performance

Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.68.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holly Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

