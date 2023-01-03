HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,862 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 37,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in HP were worth $8,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of HP by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 11,089 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 37,150 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of HP by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,033 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of HP by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.53. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.02.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $219,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,335.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 206,942 shares of company stock valued at $6,035,342. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

