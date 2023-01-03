IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Short Interest Update

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the November 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 967,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
IMARA Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of IMRA opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. IMARA has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $5.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $107.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.06.
IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMRA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMARA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of IMARA by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 51,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.
IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.
