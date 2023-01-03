IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Short Interest Update

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRAGet Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the November 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 967,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of IMRA opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. IMARA has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $5.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $107.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.06.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $80,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IMARA news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 145,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $489,457.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,774,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,321,977.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard sold 20,000 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $80,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 356,558 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,293 and sold 21,235 shares valued at $85,811. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMRA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMARA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of IMARA by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 51,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

