IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA) Short Interest Update

IMARA Inc. (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the November 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 967,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

IMARA Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of IMRA opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. IMARA has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $5.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $107.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.06.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $80,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other IMARA news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 145,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $489,457.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,774,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,321,977.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard sold 20,000 shares of IMARA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $80,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 356,558 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,293 and sold 21,235 shares valued at $85,811. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMRA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMARA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of IMARA by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 51,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. Its lead product candidate is IMR-687, an oral and once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and ß-thalassemia.

Featured Stories

